New voting machines expected to come to Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County may soon be getting new voting machines.
Thursday, Shelby County Commissioners held a joint meeting with the Shelby County Election Commission.
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris left funding for new voting machines out of his budget, citing concerns over equitable access to early voting locations and frequent delays in results from the election commission.
Commission leadership said they expect to include funding in this year's budget for new machines.
The current machines are 13 years old. The new machines would give voters a print out, detailing their choices at the ballot box.
"I would really like to see new machines in place for the presidential election in 2020," Shelby County Administrator of Elections Linda Phillips said. "I think voters would feel more confident if they had a piece of paper they could hold in their hand."
New machines could cost anywhere from $9 to 12 million, but some existing federal funds will be used.
