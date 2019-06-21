Police find woman who was abducted from motel by her child’s father

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police found the woman who was kidnapped at gunpoint from the Red Roof Inn Wednesday morning.
Family of the victim, 30-year-old Dayley Long, revealed the man who abducted her is her former boyfriend.
“He told her he would kill her," said Dana Gilland, victim’s sister.
Gilland told WMC Action News 5 that her sister did not know how police found her at the Quality Inn on Thousand Oaks.
She said when Longs’s former boyfriend pulled into the motel, police showed up.
“She said they came out of nowhere," said Gilland.
Long’s harrowing experience began around 10 a.m. Wednesday, when her ex showed up at the Red Roof Inn where she was living.
Police say he broke out the window, fired three shots and kidnapped Long.
Gilland says the 38-year-old man told her sister he wanted one thing.
“He just said, ‘I’m going to kill you. I said, ‘’what did he say, did he say why he did this?’ She said he kept saying, ‘I’m gonna kill you,’” said Gilland.
Photos show the injuries made to Long’s face. She had a black eye and a very deep cut between her eyes.
Gilland says Long has a child with the man, but she broke up with him several months ago.
She also said that he had threatened her in the past.
“This is something, I guess we should have taken seriously before. I don’t know, you take every threat seriously and I guess we should," said Gilland.
Police have Long’s ex in custody, though he has not been charged so far.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.