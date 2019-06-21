Somerville murder suspect arrested in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A U.S. marshals task force arrested a Somerville, Tennessee murder suspect in Memphis Friday.
Davaius Worrles was wanted for the murder of Demarcus Turner. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Worrles shot and killed Turner June 14.
The U.S. Marshals Gulf Cost Regional Fugitive Task Force tracked Worrles to a home on Steele Street in Frayser.
Worrles was arrested without incident and taken to the Shelby County Detention Facility.
The Multi-Agency Task Force and officers from MPD’s Old Allen Precinct assisted the marshals task force in Worrles’ arrest.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.