South Main development on track

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A change is coming to the already booming South Main area in downtown Memphis.
Renderings have been released of the once-renowned transportation hub, turned luxurious hotel at Central Station.
Central Station is set to open its doors fall of this year
As construction continues, the anticipation for its opening is also building.
"I cannot wait for it to open. We're counting on it putting tons of feet on the ground on South Main,” said Jean Andrus, South Main Book Juggler co-owner.
Central Station is being renovated into a 123-room boutique hotel with event space and more.
"Usually the hotels are all in the core of downtown, so this kind of makes it a little more unique because the neighborhood is more unique,” said Andrus.
"We love the fact that they've taken a historic building and they've modernized it and added so many elegant and luxurious features to this hotel,” said Anton Mack, South Main Association president.
South Main Association President Anton Mack says this project, along with many others, have brought more people to South Main.
"With that, we’ve got to grow the businesses. We’ve got to grow all the amenities and all the resources,” said Mack.
Earlier this year, Malco Powerhouse Cinema also opened its doors right around the corner.
"Who could imagine having so many wonderful features all in one single place,” said Mack.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.