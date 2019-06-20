Summer heat and another chance of storms

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a better chance of rain and a few thunderstorms. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s with lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy along with the possibility of an isolated shower. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and lows in the mid 70s.