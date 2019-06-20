Summer heat and another chance of storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Summer begins tomorrow at 10:54 AM and the summer heat will be there for the arrival. Heat index values will reach 100 to 103 Friday by midday. An upper level disturbance moving in from the northwest could also bring a chance of rain and thunderstorms to West Tennessee.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear WIND: SE 5 LOW: 74
SATURDAY: Isolated Storms WIND: SW 5-10 HIGH: 91
SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy WIND: S 10 LOW: 77
THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday temperatures will be in the lower 90s, but the heat index could be ranging as high as 105° with overnight lows in the mid 70s. A pop up shower is also possible both days due to the daytime heating. Skies will be partly cloudy Saturday and partly to mostly cloudy Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a better chance of rain and a few thunderstorms. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s with lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy along with the possibility of an isolated shower. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and lows in the mid 70s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
