Tracking heat, humidity and rain chances this weekend

NEXT WEEK OUTLOOK: Rain and storms are expected on Monday as a cold front tries to work through the Mid-South, but like the past week we will not expect a complete wash-out. Any rain the remainder of the week will be pop-up to isolated in the afternoon hours. Highs next week will stay in the 80s and 90s and overnight lows will remain mild in the 70s. Overall it will remain humid through the new week ahead. Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team on the latest heat and humidity expect and rainstorms possible.