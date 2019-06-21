Tracking heat, humidity and rain chances this weekend

We are tracking a hot and humid end to the weekend and weekend ahead, along with isolated to pop-up shower and storms through the weekend.
Isolated showers and storms are possible during the day today, especially for locations north of I-40. A few strong to severe storms are possible due to the heat and humidity. Speaking of heat and humidity, we are tracking heat index values climbing into the 100s. The actual high temperatures will be in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the 70s. Clouds stick around today giving way to clearing skies overnight tonight and winds will stay out of the south around 10 to 15 mph today and tonight.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. Winds: South around 10 to 15 mph. High: 91.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: South around 10 to 15 mph. Low: 77.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Most of the day Saturday will be dry, but a stray storm will be possible in the afternoon and evening. We are tracking more cloud cover on Sunday and another chance for afternoon isolated pop-up showers and storms. Heat index values will again climb into the 100s with sticky conditions outside. Remember to take your heat safety precautions with the summer heat expected this weekend. Afternoon highs will stay in the lower 90s this weekend with lows in the upper 70s both Saturday and Sunday.
NEXT WEEK OUTLOOK: Rain and storms are expected on Monday as a cold front tries to work through the Mid-South, but like the past week we will not expect a complete wash-out. Any rain the remainder of the week will be pop-up to isolated in the afternoon hours. Highs next week will stay in the 80s and 90s and overnight lows will remain mild in the 70s. Overall it will remain humid through the new week ahead. Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team on the latest heat and humidity expect and rainstorms possible.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
