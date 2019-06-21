West Memphis firefighters honored for helping resident cut his grass

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A group of West Memphis firefighters were honored Thursday for their service and willingness to help a resident.
Last month, while driving back to the fire station, the crew noticed a man was cutting his grass with a sling blade.
The man said that was because three lawn mowers he owned had been stolen.
The fire fighters decided to go back to the station, get their lawn mowers and head back into the neighborhood to cut the man’s grass.
