East Memphis man shot, robbed in his front yard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for two men who opened fire on a man just getting home from work in East Memphis.
Residents say they are shocked to see crime scene tape surrounding a house on Sea Isle at Tahiti.
Other neighbors said they heard three or four shots just after 6 p.m. Friday night.
Police say the victim is a Hispanic man.
People at the victim’s house said he had just been dropped off after work and had his paycheck in cash when masked men in a car jumped out and shot and robbed him.
The victim was shot in the knee area.
It’s something neighbors find very disturbing.
Police gathered evidence, hoping it will lead to the suspects.
One neighbor says another neighbor saw the whole thing and told police what he saw.
Meanwhile, another neighbor has a theory.
”When somebody gets robbed, it’s somebody you know or somebody been watching you," he said.
The only suspect description police have is two men who took off in a four-door maroon vehicle.
