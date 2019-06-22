Family’s appearance on “Steve Wilkos Show” leads to man’s arrest

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - A Baxter County man faces a second-degree sexual assault charge after authorities say the victim’s family appeared on a talk show to talk about the situation.
Joseph Nicholas Desparrois of Gassville was arrested June 21 after an investigation by Baxter County authorities, Sheriff John Montgomery said in a media release.
Authorities heard from a family member of the victim March 26. The family member said Desparrois had touched the victim inappropriately and that the family had been on the “Steve Wilkos Show” earlier this year about the situation.
The case was turned to the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline and sheriff’s investigators interviewed the family member as well as another family member on the matter, Montgomery said.
A $35,000 bond was set Friday for Desparrois, who will appear in circuit court later in June on the charge, Montgomery said.
