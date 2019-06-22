Heat, humidity and rain chances continue this weekend

We are tracking a very warm and muggy day across the Mid-South. Partly cloudy skies will prevail as will afternoon highs warming into the lower 90s. Factor in the humidity levels and we are looking at heat index values over 100 again this afternoon. Isolated showers and storms are possible due to the heating of the day, but as in typical summertime fashion they will be very hit-or-miss. Winds will stay breezy out of the southwest around 10 to 15 mph. Tonight southwest winds stay breezy and lows will fall into the 70s under mainly clear skies and an isolated shower possible. The heat will continue into Sunday as well.