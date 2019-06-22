Heat, humidity and rain chances continue this weekend

The heat and humidity will continue as we push through the weekend, as will the isolated to scattered shower and storm chances each day.
We are tracking a very warm and muggy day across the Mid-South. Partly cloudy skies will prevail as will afternoon highs warming into the lower 90s. Factor in the humidity levels and we are looking at heat index values over 100 again this afternoon. Isolated showers and storms are possible due to the heating of the day, but as in typical summertime fashion they will be very hit-or-miss. Winds will stay breezy out of the southwest around 10 to 15 mph. Tonight southwest winds stay breezy and lows will fall into the 70s under mainly clear skies and an isolated shower possible. The heat will continue into Sunday as well.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. Winds: Southwest around 10 to 15 mph. High: 92.
TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Winds: Southwest around 10 mph. Low: 77.
SUNDAY: Tomorrow will be another hot and humid day in the Mid-South. Highs will reach into the lower 90s with heat index values in the 100s. Isolated showers and storms will again impact the region. This time the rain is thanks to a front trying to work its way into the Mid-South. We will keep with showers during the night Sunday with lows in the 70s and mainly cloudy skies.
NEXT WEEK OUTLOOK: Rain and storms look more likely on Monday as our next weather maker moves through the region, afternoon highs will be in the 80s due to the rain and clouds expected and lows will dip into the lower 70s. Tuesday through Friday of next week we are back to our typical summertime pattern across the region. Expect highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s with afternoon pop-up showers and storms possible along with overnight lows in the lower 70s. Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest on the rain chances and summer heat in the Mid-South.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
