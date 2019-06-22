Heat & Scattered Storms Through Evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Scattered showers and storms will continue to develop until 7pm after 7 a stray shower but mainly dry. Not everyone will see showers and storms and if not, it will stay hot and humid with the heat index 100+ through 6pm.
THE REST OF TODAY: Partly cloudy. Winds: Southwest around 10 to 15 mph. High: 92.
TONIGHT: Mainly clear & Muggy. Winds: Southwest around 10 mph. Low: 77.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. 30%. Winds
Prepare for another round of heat and humid as highs soar into the lower 90s. The heat index will top in 100s. Isolated showers and storms will develop again across the Mid-South. A cool front will try to move in from the west and keep rain chances into Sunday night. Lows in the 70s under mainly cloudy skies.
NEXT WEEK OUTLOOK: Rain and storms will be likely on Monday as our next system moves through the region, afternoon highs will be in the 80s due to the rain and lows will dip into the lower 70s. Tuesday through Friday of next week will be more of a typical summertime pattern across the region. Expect highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s with afternoon pop-up showers and storms possible each day along with overnight lows in the lower 70s. Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest on the rain chances and summer heat in the Mid-South.
