Heat & Scattered Storms Through Evening

NEXT WEEK OUTLOOK: Rain and storms will be likely on Monday as our next system moves through the region, afternoon highs will be in the 80s due to the rain and lows will dip into the lower 70s. Tuesday through Friday of next week will be more of a typical summertime pattern across the region. Expect highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s with afternoon pop-up showers and storms possible each day along with overnight lows in the lower 70s.