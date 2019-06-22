Memphis man drowns after jumping from cliff into Nashville lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man drowned Friday evening after jumping from a cliff into Percy Priest Lake in Nashville.
The man has been identified as 21-year-old Cameron Nelson.
According to Nashville police, Nelson was cliff jumping from rocks with friends near Branch Oak Trail.
He began to struggle after entering the water and his friends weren’t able to rescue him.
They called 911 and divers found Nelson at 9 p.m., submerged around 36 feet below the lake surface.
