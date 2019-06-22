MPD, THP stepping up highway patrols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Within the last month, Memphis Police say they’ve made more than 6,000 stops on the interstate.
They've teamed up with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office and Tennessee Highway patrol to combat the violence we're seeing on interstates.
According to a police report, it happened on I-40 and Sycamore View Road Wednesday.
A possible road rage incident turned into a shooting.
"It's definitely increased over the last three or four months,” said Captain Jimmie Johnson, Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Captain Jimmie Johnson with Tennessee Highway Patrol is talking about interstate violence.
In this latest incident, two men say they were driving near 1-40 and Sycamore View Road when another driver became aggressive and was driving close to their car.
The victim says he slowed down and that's when the suspect became more aggressive, eventually bumping the victim's right passenger side with his own car.
According to the report, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired one shot at the two men before speeding off.
"Now we're seeing, it seems like, daily we're having something with interstate violence,” said Johnson.
To combat that violence, THP is teaming up with Memphis Police and the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.
Earlier this month, state and local law enforcement agencies announced they were increasing their presence on the interstate.
Over the last three weeks, deputies have worked on the south left of I-240 and given out the following:
- 75 traffic citations; 10 for texting and driving
- 20 driving warnings and courtesy citations
- 20 misdemeanor arrests and 1 DUI arrest.
Memphis Police say, from May 27 through June 16, officers have made 6,687 stops and 145 arrests on interstates.
Captain Johnson drivers need to be more patient.
His troopers will be out and about starting next week.
"We're going to start from the Mississippi Bridge, which is actually in the city limits, and we're going to work the north leg of I-240 where it turns back at the junction into I-40,” said Johnson.
THP says if you find yourself in an aggressive situation - call police, don't engage with other drivers because things could escalate.
As for this recent case, police say the suspect was driving a 1996 Green ACURA with the Tennessee plates “231FJV.”
