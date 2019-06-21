SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH until 1 a.m.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms and highs in the mid 80s with lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm and highs in the upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower each day. Highs will be near 90 with lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the lower 90s.