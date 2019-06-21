SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH until 1 a.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A potent upper level storm system to our north is forcing strong to severe storms into the Mid-South this evening. Damaging wind, hail, and heavy rain are the main threats with this system.
TONIGHT: Scattered Storms WIND: S 10 LOW: 77
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy WIND: SW 10 HIGH: 92
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear WIND: S 5-10 LOW: 77
THE WEEKEND: More heat and humidity are in store tomorrow and through the weekend. Heat index values will range from 100 to 105 Saturday. An isolated shower or storm is possible but much of the day and the area will be dry. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a slightly better chance of rain along with highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms and highs in the mid 80s with lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm and highs in the upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower each day. Highs will be near 90 with lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the lower 90s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: Ron ChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @RonChilders
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.