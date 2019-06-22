Winners for 2019 St. Jude Dream Home to be announced Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Winners for the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home will be announced on Sunday.
Prizes included in the drawing are a VIP Grizzlies experience, a Peabody weekend getaway, Memphis Tiger Basketball season tickets, a car, and the grand prize of the dream home.
The 2019 home was built by Southern Serenity Homes. It is a 4-bedroom, 4-bath, 3,400 square foot home located in Lakeland, Tennessee.
The home features an "owner’s retreat’ with en suite bath and oversized walk-in closet, open floor plan kitchen, and hardwood floors throughout.
The home is estimated at $475,000.
Tune in to WMC Action News 5 Sunday at 2 p.m. to find out who will win the gorgeous home.
