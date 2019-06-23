1 dead, 1 injured in Southeast Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and one man injured Sunday.
The shooting occurred in the 4700 block of Barkshire around 12:30 p.m.
Investigators say one man was found dead in the passenger side of a car, in front of his home.
Another man was taken to Methodist Germantown in critical condition.
According to police, the possible suspect fled in a maroon sedan.
If you have any information regarding this shooting, call 901-528-2274.
