1 dead, 1 injured in Southeast Memphis shooting
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | June 23, 2019 at 4:43 PM CDT - Updated June 23 at 4:51 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and one man injured Sunday.

The shooting occurred in the 4700 block of Barkshire around 12:30 p.m.

Investigators say one man was found dead in the passenger side of a car, in front of his home.

Another man was taken to Methodist Germantown in critical condition.

According to police, the possible suspect fled in a maroon sedan.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, call 901-528-2274.

