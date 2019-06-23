Germantown leaders to accept flood assistance grant from Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been more than two weeks since flash flooding damaged homes in Germantown and now Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris has declared a state of emergency.
More than eight inches of rain fell in eastern Germantown on June 7, damaging more than 100 homes.
“It's been catastrophic. Some people have one level houses and lost everything,” said Kristina Garner, founder of Germantown HELPS.
Kristina Garner wanted to help, so she created a nonprofit called Germantown Helps, to organize volunteers.
These are some of the photos she posted showing volunteers hard at work on Saturday.
Those whose homes were damaged, say the response has been incredible.
“Carrie Ditter, home damaged by flood: “It has restored my faith in humanity. People have stepped up and been there for me like I've never seen before,” said Carrie Ditter, resident.
Businesses have also stepped up, with many donating a portion of their proceeds to flooding relief
The Germantown Board of Alderman approved a disaster declaration and $250,000 to help homeowners.
On Wednesday, the Shelby County Commission approved giving Germantown another $100,000.
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris also declared a state of emergency.
It will allow the county to provide emergency aid and to request help from the state, all of which is necessary in order to get federal assistance later.
Germantown leaders estimate the total damage from the flooding to be around $7 million.
City leaders are expected to officially accept the grant from Shelby County at their meeting Monday night.
