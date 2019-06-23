Mary Margaret Hyer is crowned Miss Mississippi 2019

Mary Margaret Hyer is crowned the winner of Miss Mississippi 2019.
By China Lee | June 22, 2019 at 10:52 PM CDT - Updated June 23 at 7:09 AM

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Miss Mississippi 2019 has been crowned.

Miss Riverbend Mary Margaret Hyer was crowned Miss Mississippi in Saturday night’s competition at the Vicksburg Convention Center. Hyer will go on to represent the state in the Miss America competition in September.

Here are the top five contestants:

  • Fourth alternate: Miss University Blair Wortsmith
  • Third alternate: Miss Dixie Molly May
  • Second alternate: Miss Hattiesburg Macy Mitchell
  • First alternate Miss Delta: Charley Ann Nix

