Tracking A Cold Front That Will Bring More Storms

THE WEEK AHEAD: Rain and storms to start on Monday as a cold front drifts across the Mid-South. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 80s, thanks to the clouds and rain. Rain chances will go down in the afternoon but there could still be a few lingering showers with the front nearby. Tuesday a slightly higher chance of showers as the front slowly moves eastward but by Wednesday through Friday it’s back to more typical summertime pattern in the Mid-South. Afternoon highs during this period will warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s with overnight lows hovering into the lower 70s. Pop-up to isolated showers and storms are possible each afternoon due to the heating of the day.