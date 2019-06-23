Tracking A Cold Front That Will Bring More Storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) An approaching cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area through Monday morning. With the cold front approaching coupled with the heat and humidity, some storms could reach severe limits. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 8 pm for Cross, Poinsett, and Mississippi counties in eastern Arkansas and for Dyer, Lauderdale and Crockett counties in northwest Tennessee.
THE REST OF TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance. Winds: Southwest around 5 to 15 mph. High: 91.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance. Winds: South around 10 mph. Low: 73.
TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance. Winds: Southwest around 10 to 15 mph. High: 91.
Sunday scattered showers and thunderstorms will move into eastern Arkansas after 3 pm for eastern Arkansas and after 5 pm east of the Mississippi. Isolated showers and storms are possible this afternoon and become more widespread this evening and overnight and into Monday. Some storms could produce, gusty winds, heavy rain and small hail. Tonight lows will fall into the lower 70s.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Rain and storms to start on Monday as a cold front drifts across the Mid-South. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 80s, thanks to the clouds and rain. Rain chances will go down in the afternoon but there could still be a few lingering showers with the front nearby. Tuesday a slightly higher chance of showers as the front slowly moves eastward but by Wednesday through Friday it’s back to more typical summertime pattern in the Mid-South. Afternoon highs during this period will warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s with overnight lows hovering into the lower 70s. Pop-up to isolated showers and storms are possible each afternoon due to the heating of the day.
NEXT WEEKEND: The pattern continues into the upcoming weekend. Hot and humid with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. A pop-up to isolated shower is possible as we push into the afternoon as the heat and humidity remains in place.
