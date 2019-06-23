Tracking more heat, humidity and storms

THE WEEK AHEAD: Rain and storms will be likely on Monday as a cold front drifts across the Mid-South. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 80s, thanks to the clouds and storms expected. Some storms could pack a punch tomorrow, with gusty winds, small hail and heavy rains. Lows tomorrow night will fall into the lower 70s. Tuesday through Friday we are back to the typical summertime pattern in the Mid-South. Afternoon highs during this period will warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s with overnight lows hovering into the lower 70s. Pop-up to isolated showers and storms are possible each afternoon due to the heating of the day and the humidity in place.