Tracking more heat, humidity and storms

The hot and humid forecast continues as we wrap up the weekend, as does the chance for more showers and storm to impact the Mid-South.
Sunday is looking much like yesterday when it comes to our forecast. Afternoon highs will warm into the lower 90s under partly to mostly cloudy skies and southwest winds around 5 to 15 mph. Isolated showers and storms are possible this afternoon becoming more widespread overnight and into Monday. Some storms could pack a punch, with gusty winds, heavy rain and small hail. We remain muggy tonight with lows in the lower 70s and south winds around 10 mph. A cold front starts to slide closer to the Mid-South, giving us more rain and storm chances through the overnight and into tomorrow.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance. Winds: Southwest around 5 to 15 mph. High: 91.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance. Winds: South around 10 mph. Low: 73.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Rain and storms will be likely on Monday as a cold front drifts across the Mid-South. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 80s, thanks to the clouds and storms expected. Some storms could pack a punch tomorrow, with gusty winds, small hail and heavy rains. Lows tomorrow night will fall into the lower 70s. Tuesday through Friday we are back to the typical summertime pattern in the Mid-South. Afternoon highs during this period will warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s with overnight lows hovering into the lower 70s. Pop-up to isolated showers and storms are possible each afternoon due to the heating of the day and the humidity in place.
NEXT WEEKEND: The pattern continues into the upcoming weekend. Hot and humid with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. A pop-up to isolated shower is possible as we push into the afternoon as the heat and humidity remains in place.
