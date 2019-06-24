Affidavit: Robber throws coffee at Mapco cashier, locks her in cooler

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man now faces charges after police say he robbed a gas station and assaulted the cashier Sunday.
According to an affidavit, 53-year-old Christopher Brown entered the Mapco on Summer Avenue to make a purchase.
Once the purchase was complete, he immediately ordered the cashier not to close the register and made motions with his fists to threaten her.
When the cashier closed the register, Brown continued making motions with his fist and demanded she open it.
The cashier complied and gave him the money from the register, which was $62.20.
He then forced the cashier to the store’s office for more money.
When no more money was found, Brown threw hot coffee in her face and forced her into a beer cooler. He propped the door shut with a utility dolly to keep her inside.
She was able to escape and call police once Brown left.
Brown has been charged with robbery and kidnapping.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.