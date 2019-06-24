Morning rain, slightly cooler temperatures

We are waking up to widespread rain this morning, but showers will taper off after 10 am and the rest of the day will be mostly dry. Only a hit or miss shower will be possible this afternoon. It will be slightly less hot and humid today with highs in the mid to upper 80s and a heat index around 90. Even after the rain clears, it will remain mostly cloudy today. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the lower 70s.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 90% early. Winds: SW 10-15 mph. High: 86.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: SW 5 mph. Low: 72.
REST OF THE WEEK: Highs will stay slightly below average in the upper 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Scattered afternoon showers will be possible on Tuesday. Wednesday will be mostly dry, but a pop-up shower cannot be ruled out in the afternoon. That will also be the set-up for Thursday and Friday. With sunshine and a southwest wind, humidity levels will be back up at the end of the week. The highs will be in the lower 90s with a heat index around 100 on Thursday and Friday.
WEEKEND: The weekend looks mostly dry and hot with highs around 90 and heat index values in the triple digits.
Brittney Bryant
