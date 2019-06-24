Morning rain, slightly cooler temperatures

REST OF THE WEEK: Highs will stay slightly below average in the upper 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Scattered afternoon showers will be possible on Tuesday. Wednesday will be mostly dry, but a pop-up shower cannot be ruled out in the afternoon. That will also be the set-up for Thursday and Friday. With sunshine and a southwest wind, humidity levels will be back up at the end of the week. The highs will be in the lower 90s with a heat index around 100 on Thursday and Friday.