New Daisy Theater owner arrested, accused of writing bad checks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The owner of the New Daisy Theater was arrested Saturday for charges associated with questionable business practices.
New Daisy Theater co-owner Steven Adelman is accused of writing a bad check for $19,000 in February.
According to the affidavit, Adelman wrote the postdated check to concert promoter John Obrien.
He told police he has had problems with the Adelman in the past.
When he tried to change the concert venue he "was advised by the concert agents that Steven called them and threatened to sue if they did not hold the concert at the New Daisy Theater."
So, they continued with plans for the show.
“Restoring a 73-year-old building has its challenges,” said Adelman.
Adelman said that back in 2015, during the grand re-opening of the historic concert venue.
The facility has since run into some issues, including the sudden cancellation of shows booked at the venue, which began in November of 2018.
Back in January, we spoke to one concert promoter who said he got no fore warning that his show with rapper Quando Rondo was cancelled.
“I showed up to find out the building had actually close,” said Marcus Hill, Hillboy Entertainment.
A WMC investigation also found nearly a dozen fire code violations at the New Daisy Theater in November.
Those violations include hazardous materials on the premises, curtains not being up to code and other violations.
The New Daisy Theater is currently closed.
The Downtown Memphis Commission say they are currently installing a fire alarm and sprinkler system to the building.
An exact date for the re-opening has not be given.
We did reach out to Steve Adelman and a woman answered the phone, who said he was not available.
We have not heard back yet.
