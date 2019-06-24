Shelby Co. commission to vote on budget Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County commissioners are expected to vote on the county’s budget Monday after weeks of debate.
It's the first budget for many commissioners and for Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, who took office last fall.
Harris first presented his budget in late April. Commissioners, through requests by early June, had put the budget out of balance by as much as $78 million--although many of those requests weren't approved.
Commissioner Mark Billingsley described the budget as "extremely tight."
At the same time, education advocates are urging commissioners to approve millions for new academic investments and tens of millions in capital improvement projects for Shelby County Schools.
Commission leadership also expects to include funding in this year's budget for new voting machines.
The current voting machines are 13 years old. New voting machines could cost anywhere from $9-12 million, but some existing federal funds will be used.
As always, there is potential for last-minute changes before the final vote.
