Developers selected to transform Mid-South Fairgrounds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis has chosen the team it wants to take on redesigning a portion of the Mid-South Fairgrounds.
The plan includes replacing what’s there now with apartments, retail space, and possibly a hotel.
Memphis Housing and Community Development Director Paul Young says the city has taken another step toward transforming 18 acres of the Mid-South Fairgrounds.
Currently, a football field, track and green space sit on a portion of the grounds.
“Their role will be to develop the northern portion of the site,” Young said.
The city chose Memphis-based M&M Enterprises and Belpointe, an east coast real estate company, as the developers.
M&M is led by local developer James Maclin, who’s also working on a $50 dollar apartment complex planned for Broad Avenue in Binghampton.
“I think it’s important that you have that local ear. There are people that understand the Memphis market and the needs and desires of this community,” Young said.
The redevelopment project will cost around $30 dollars.
It’s a part of a larger plan to redevelop the fairgrounds including a youth sports complex that could host tournaments.
Money generated by the retail portion of the redevelopment would help pay for the sports complex.
If all goes according to plan, construction could start in the spring of 2020.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.