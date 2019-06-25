Marshall County Jail trusty kills himself with sheriff’s department gun, official says

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - An attorney for the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department says a trusty died by suicide Tuesday afternoon outside the jail using a department gun.
The inmate, whose name has not been released, was a trusty since March and set to be released in August. He was in jail on a burglary charge but was recently questioned by another law enforcement office. Investigators believe the possibility of additional charges prompted him to take his own life.
“We’ve met with the family. It’s a ver very upsetting situation," Tony Farese said.
Farese, an attorney for the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, said Tuesday afternoon that the man broke into a sheriff’s department vehicle, stole a gun and shot himself inside the doorway to the vehicle.
“The truck was locked. He was able to get inside the vehicle and steal the pistol. Shot himself right there," Farese said.
The bullet went through the vehicle’s window, setting off an alarm that alerted employees at the sheriff’s department.
Trusty’s have more freedom than other inmates because they are not considered a security risk.
Farese said there is surveillance video of the incident and an autopsy will be performed.
