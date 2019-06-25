7-month-old girl found safe after Amber alert

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - The Bismarck Police Department said a missing 7-month-old girl was found safe after an Amber alert was issued for her Tuesday, KFYR reported.
Police said 7-month-old LeahMae Dawn Morsette was dropped off at a hospital emergency room Tuesday afternoon by an anonymous person and is safe. The investigation is ongoing.
According to a press release, LeahMae was last seen around 1 a.m. Monday morning in the 300 block of West Arbor Avenue. She was reported missing by police around 9 p.m.
Police said Tuesday they believe the mother left her with 31-year-old Cole Lee Pfaff.
Police officials said they arrested her mother, Dawn Morsette, Monday evening. Jail records show the 27-year-old from Bismarck was arrested on child neglect and preventing arrest on a felony charges.
Police said Dawn Morsette couldn’t tell officers where LeahMae was or who she was with.
The father of Dawn Morsette, Jerome Morsette, said the family is unsure of who Pfaff is and don’t know why LeahMae was with him.
He added that he received a phone call at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday from Dawn Morsette at the Burleigh Detention Center stating to check the river for “baby.”
Jerome Morsette said when he visited LeahMae at the hospital she was healthy, as if someone had been taking care of her. He added that Child Protective Services was watching LeahMae, and that she would be taken into the foster system until things are worked out.
Dawn Morsette was released after posting bond.
Copyright 2019 KFYR via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.