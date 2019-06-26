Breakdown: How Hot It Get’s In Your Car & Why It Can Be Deadly

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The hottest months on record are July and August. August is the hottest month in the Mid-South but July is right behind with average temperatures in the low 90s.
With that in mind, lets talk about how hot it can get inside your car and you may be surprised at how fast the temperatures can rise.
There have been so many fatalities of children and pets left in hot cars. So lets examine why and how fast and hot temperatures can heat up even on a mild day.
The radiation from the sun is absorbed, the heat goes inside your and is trapped which intern causes the inside temperature to rise.
On a sunny 70 degree day, it only takes about a half hour for the temperature inside a car take reach 104 degrees! It you think that’s fast, after one hour, it can reach 113 degrees.
When temperatures outside climb range from 80 degrees to 100 degrees, the internal temperature of your car can reach a scorching 130 to 172. To keep the temperature inside lower, it is best to have a tint on your window.
Window tinting filters wavelengths from the sun that produce heat. Another way to provide some relief from the heat inside is to use a windshield sunshade which will reflect some of the suns rays.
