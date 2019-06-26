Drivers on alert after two interstate shootings occur within the last 24 hours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating two interstate shootings that happened just hours apart.
One incident involved an off-duty Southaven Police officer.
Since the start of the year, there have been a number of interstate shootings.
Drivers say it's also changed the way they drive.
"It’s disappointing to hear. It kind of makes you feel unsafe out on the road,” said Joshua Tuinstra, driver.
The latest interstate shootings being investigated by Memphis Police has drivers on high alert.
"I take note of license plates and if somebody seems aggressively driving, then I make sure to keep a mental note of what’s going on in case something happens,” said Stacie Griffin, driver.
According to a police report, the victim in the I-385 shooting from Tuesday night was eastbound when an unknown suspect open fired on his car.
The victim's car was shot several times along the passenger side.
Police found a firearm inside the victim's car, but he told police he didn't fire any shots back.
Wednesday morning's shooting happened around 1:30 and it involved an off-duty Southaven Police officer.
According to police, the shooting stemmed from a disagreement at the Next Level bar.
The victim, which has now been identified as the Southaven Police officer, ran into the suspect at the bar.
Later that night, the victim left with a friend and stopped by a gas station near Germantown Parkway and Highway 64.
The victim said the suspect honked his horn, then the victim threw up a peace sign and the suspect left.
The police report goes on to say - the suspect later pulled up beside the victim on the interstate and shot at him three times.
The off-duty officer tried to follow the suspect but was unable to keep up because his tire was also shot.
Drivers we spoke with say it's scary to hear these shootings continue to happen on interstates.
"If you have that much anger that you feel the need to shoot from a moving car, you probably shouldn’t be driving, especially not on the interstate,” said Griffin.
Memphis Police, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol say they’ve added extra patrols to interstates.
