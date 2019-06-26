A Few Storms Through This Evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Hot and humid this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and a heat index up to 97. A scattered thunderstorm will be possible this afternoon and evening especially north of I 40, but any rain will taper off late tonight. Lows tonight will be in the lower 70s.
THE REST OF TODAY: Partly cloudy. 30%. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. High: 89.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20%. Winds: SW 5 mph. Low: 72.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. 40%. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. High: 89.
REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will feature a better chance of scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could contain heavy rain and frequent lightning. Highs will be in the upper 80s on Thursday. With sunshine and a southwest wind, humidity levels will continue to rise at the end of the week. The highs will be in the lower 90s with a heat index around 100 on Friday.
WEEKEND: A few afternoon showers and storms will be possible both days this weekend, but rain will be hit or miss. Most of the area will stay dry. Highs will be in the lower 90s and the heat index will stay around 100 all weekend.
NEXT WEEK: It will stay hot and humid next week with highs in the lower 90s. Afternoon pop-up showers will still be possible through Wednesday.
