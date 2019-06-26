A few storms possible later today

It's a clear and mild morning with temperatures in the lower 70s. However, it will be hot and humid this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and a heat index up to 97. A scattered thunderstorm will be possible this afternoon and evening, but any rain will taper off late tonight. The best chance for rain will be in wet Tennessee and north Mississippi. Lows tonight will be in the lower 70s.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. 30%. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. High: 89.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 30%. Winds: SW 5 mph. Low: 72.
REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will also feature a chance for afternoon pop-up storms, but much of the area will stay dry. Highs will be in the upper 80s on Thursday. With sunshine and a southwest wind, humidity levels will continue to rise at the end of the week. The highs will be in the lower 90s with a heat index around 100 on Friday.
WEEKEND: A few afternoon showers and storms will be possible both days this weekend, but rain will be hit or miss. Most of the area will not see rain this weekend, but you should still have a back-up plan in case one of those storms impacts your outdoor plans. Highs will be in the lower 90s and the heat index will stay around 100 all weekend.
NEXT WEEK: It will stay hot and humid next week with highs in the lower 90s. Afternoon pop-up showers will be possible on Monday and Tuesday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB