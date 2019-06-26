Tina Turner, Charlie Musselwhite among 2019 Memphis Music Hall of Fame inductees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Music Hall of Fame announced their eighth Class of Legends Wednesday at Lafayette’s Music Room.
A star-studded lineup of performers will take to the nexAir Stage at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts on November 8 to honor this year’s Inductees.
This 2019 inductees include:
- The Memphis Boys
- Don Bryant
- Florence Cole Talbert McCleave
- Steve Cropper
- Dee Dee Bridgewater
- Dan Penn
- Tina Turner
- Charlie Musselwhite
Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, June 26, at the Cannon Center box office, Ticketmaster, or ticketmaster.com.
