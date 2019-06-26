Tina Turner, Charlie Musselwhite among 2019 Memphis Music Hall of Fame inductees

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | June 26, 2019 at 3:09 PM CDT - Updated June 26 at 10:55 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Music Hall of Fame announced their eighth Class of Legends Wednesday at Lafayette’s Music Room.

A star-studded lineup of performers will take to the nexAir Stage at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts on November 8 to honor this year’s Inductees.

This 2019 inductees include:

  • The Memphis Boys
  • Don Bryant
  • Florence Cole Talbert McCleave
  • Steve Cropper
  • Dee Dee Bridgewater
  • Dan Penn
  • Tina Turner
  • Charlie Musselwhite

Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, June 26, at the Cannon Center box office, Ticketmaster, or ticketmaster.com.

