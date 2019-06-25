Mississippi center first in nation to perform outpatient knee replacement surgery using ROSA

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center just gained a new personal assistant -- but this time, it’s a robot!
The center is now the very first in the nation to perform outpatient knee replacement surgery using the machine.
“It is really nice having that extra set of eyes, even if it is computerized, during the surgery. It makes sure everything is specific and precisely done,” said Dr. Trevor Pickering
ROSA is a piece of cutting edge technology that is revolutionizing the way doctors perform surgery, and it’s all happening right here in our community.
Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center is the only center in the country to carry the machine, and Dr. Pickering is the first orthopedic surgeon to put it to use.
“ROSA is a robotic arm that is connected to a very complex computer," the doctor explained. "I can put information into the computer before the surgery so ROSA will assist me during the surgery.”
Dr. Pickering recently used ROSA to perform a total knee replacement.
“It took a lot of preparation and a lot of concentration but it went very smoothly. The patient did beautifully and was already back at work two weeks later. We couldn’t of asked for anything better.”
Not only does ROSA offer a more accurate surgery for patients, it also reduces recovery time and a long list of other benefits!
The best part: ROSA is no additional cost to patients!
“The patients who are doing outpatient are going to experience better outcomes. They are happier once they get home because they won’t have to be in a hospital. If we can use ROSA to get more patients in the situation where we can perform surgery and then send them home that day... I think ROSA will have the biggest benefit of all.”
