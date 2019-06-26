MPD: More than two dozen interstate shootings have occurred this year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Since the beginning of this year, more than two dozen shootings have occurred on Memphis area interstates and highways, leaving at least 10 people injured, according to Memphis police.
Additional analysis by WMC Action News 5 found at least two people died in interstate shootings this year.
“Some of these shootings are believed to have occurred between a victim and suspect that are possibly known to each other, some have occurred due to road rage or due to an argument that began elsewhere and ended up on the interstate, and some have occurred for unknown reasons,” MPD said in a release.
A pair of overnight roadway shootings are just the latest in a series of shootings that have put many people on edge and caused Memphis Police, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol to beef up patrols.
MPD has not provided details about each of the shootings it says occurred on the interstate system. But MPD and other law enforcement agencies did release information about 12 shootings.
Of those 12 shootings, we found most of the highway shootings (9) have happened on I-40 and I-240. Two shootings occurred on Highway 385 and one happened on Sam Cooper Boulevard, the one reported early Wednesday morning.While most of the shootings happened at night, four shootings happened during daylight hours, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We are extraordinarily concerned about these interstate shootings,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.
Strickland, along with a group of state lawmakers, have been pushing for tougher penalties for those who commit such shootings.
The bill they supported failed to make it through the Tennessee General Assembly, but they vow to try again next year.
MPD said they have arrested four people in connection to the shootings this year.
Memphis Police say a motive is still being determined in most of the shootings, but said that some incidents occurred between parties who knew each other, while others appear to be the result of road rage or an argument that began elsewhere and ended up on the interstate.
