Off-duty police officer shot at while driving on interstate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An off-duty Southaven police officer was shot at after leaving a club Wednesday morning.
Police said the officer and a friend were leaving Next Level in Bartlett around 1:30 a.m. in separate vehicles when the suspect honked his horn at them.
The victim gave him a peace sign as the suspect left.
The victim then said he was driving when the suspect pulled beside him and shot at him three times on I-40 at Sycamore View Road.
The other victim, not an officer, said he heard gunshots and thought someone was shooting at him. This caused him to speed and crash his car at Sam Cooper and Highland.
Police found two bullet holes in the off-duty officer’s car.
No one has been arrested.
