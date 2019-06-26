Police investigate pair of roadway shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mid-South law enforcement is investigating a pair of roadway shootings.
The first happened on Highway 385 near Ridgeway Road.
The shooting backed up traffic near 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Police said someone fired shots at another car. One person was hit by glass, but not shot. There's no information on a suspect at this time.
The second shooting happened at about 1:30 Wednesday morning on I-240 near Sam Cooper Boulevard.
This time, police said someone fired shots at an officer's vehicle. No one was hit by any bullets.
Police said this shooting stemmed from an argument at a local sports bar.
Police have stepped up patrol on the interstates this month, making more than 6,000 stops at 175 arrests.
Tennessee Highway Patrol said its joint operation with MPD to cut down on roadway violence will continue, with a heavy patrol on I-240 this week.
