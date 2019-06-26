Police offering reward in connection to shooting of 2-year-old

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | June 26, 2019 at 2:45 PM CDT - Updated June 26 at 2:45 PM

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Covington Police are offering a reward for any information leading to an arrest after a two-year-old was shot.

Police say seven people were in a home when a two-year-old was shot in the arm in a drive-by shooting on June 16.

Officers believe the shooting was targeted.

The toddler was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

CPD is offering a $2,500 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information should call (901) 569-7313 or (901) 275-9003.

