Police offering reward in connection to shooting of 2-year-old

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Covington Police are offering a reward for any information leading to an arrest after a two-year-old was shot.
Police say seven people were in a home when a two-year-old was shot in the arm in a drive-by shooting on June 16.
Officers believe the shooting was targeted.
The toddler was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
CPD is offering a $2,500 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.
Anyone with information should call (901) 569-7313 or (901) 275-9003.
