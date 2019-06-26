Senate OKs bipartisan bill to care for migrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has approved bipartisan legislation providing $4.6 billion to care for thousands of migrants streaming into the U.S. across the Mexican border.
The measure resembles a package Democrats already pushed through the House with scant Republican support. The House bill has more constraints than the Senate version on how the Trump administration would use the money, leaving the next step unclear.
President Donald Trump spoke to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Wednesday, after Pelosi called the president to press for negotiations.
Pelosi said Democrats will propose changes to a $4.6 billion Senate-approved border bill to add new requirements for care of migrants.
The California Democrat said in a written statement late Wednesday that the amendments will be unveiled Thursday morning. Spokesman Drew Hammill said leaders plan to push the legislation through the House and quickly send it back to the Senate.
That still leaves unclear whether the Republican-run Senate and President Donald Trump will accept the revisions.
Both parties want to complete a border bill in the next day or two. They’re under pressure to act after reports of mistreatment of detained migrant children as well as the devastating photo of the bodies of a dead migrant father and child.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.