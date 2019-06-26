Southland Casino Racing helps create STEM opportunities for students

CRITTENDEN COUNTY,, Ark. (KAIT) -Southland Casino Racing recently contributed to the growing field of STEM education.
According to a news release, Southland Casino Racing donated $5,220 to the Delta STEM Education Center at A-State on May 30 to support a coding development for ten teachers back on June 6.
Those ten teachers represent the Earle, Marion, and West Memphis school districts.
Director at A-State Delta STEM Center Allen Hays said the donation will help buy the tools they need for students.
“A-State Delta STEM is very grateful for the gift received from Southland Casino Racing," Hays said. “This gift will allow Delta STEM to purchase materials for schools. These materials will help schools implement computer science into the everyday classroom.”
Associate Dean for the College of Education and Behavioral Science Dr. Lane Bryant said it’s support like this that opens opportunities up to students.
“The A-State College of Education and Behavioral Science and the Delta STEM is appreciative of this recent gift from Southland Casino that will provide and enhance further science opportunities for students that may not have otherwise been available," Dr. Bryant said.
According to the release, the donation allows the teachers to implement the materials and curriculum needed for their classrooms without needing to purchase extra material.
