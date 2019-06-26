Study: Best cities to celebrate July 4

(WMC) - WalletHub has released its report on 2019’s Best & Worst Places for 4th of July Celebrations, as well as videos and interesting stats about the holiday.
To determine the best places to celebrate the most star-spangled occasion, WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities based on how well they balance holiday cost and fun. The data set of 20 key categories range from average beer and wine prices to duration of fireworks shows to Fourth of July weather forecast.
Best Cities to Celebrate Fourth of July
- New York, NY
- Los Angeles, CA
- San Diego, CA
- Washington, DC
- Las Vegas, NV
- Dallas, TX
- Atlanta, GA
- Chicago, IL
- San Francisco, CA
- St. Louis, MO
4th of July Facts & Figures
$6.8 Billion: Amount Americans plan to spend on 4th of July food.
150 Million: Number of hot dogs eaten each 4th of July.
$1+ Billion: Amount we’re expected to spend on fireworks in 2019 (67 percent of fireworks injuries occur within a month of July 4).
$5.4 Million: Value of American flags imported annually (mostly from China).
To read the full report and see where Mid-South cities rank, click here.
