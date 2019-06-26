Supreme Court rules in favor of Memphis liquor store owners

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The owners of a Memphis liquor store celebrated Wednesday after the Supreme Court ruled in their favor.
The ruling also eliminates a barrier for out-of-state owners who are trying to get a liquor license in Tennessee.
For three years, Doug and Mary Ketchum have been fighting to keep their liquor license in order to run Kimbrough Towers Fine Wine.
The Supreme Court voted the Tennessee law that requires people to live in-state for two years to receive a license violates the Constitution.
The Ketchum family moved to Memphis from Utah to find better health options for their daughter.
“We are a mom and pop, we didn't come into the state to try and take over any kind of control over the liquor business in the state or anything,” said Doug Ketchum, owner. “We hope that nobody else has to go through what we went through just to be able to earn a living.”
After applying for their liquor license, the Tennessee Wine and Spirits Retailers Association challenged the ruling that gave the Ketchum's their license.
Now, the family is focused on taking care of their daughter.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.