Twenty One Pilots fans camp outside FedExForum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some music fans are taking no risks to get up close to their favorite band.
Twenty One Pilots are scheduled to play at FedExForum on Wednesday night, but campers started lining up Tuesday morning hoping to get the best spot.
One superfan, Jodie, has been waiting since 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.
“I’m kind of tired, but I’m excited,” she said.
Twenty One Pilots is her favorite band, and she said this is her first time camping out for a show.
“I’d really like to be close enough to touch them, or like see them very close.”
The first two fans in line met at the band’s show in Grand Rapids last month and decided to make the trip to Memphis together. They said they’ve been waiting in line since 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
They said the experience is worth it because of the band’s profound music and their care and attention to their live shows.
The show is set for 7 p.m.
