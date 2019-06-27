City leaders discuss downtown parking issues with residents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Parking in Downtown Memphis can be a real hassle and it could get worse with the economic boom that’s happening.
City leaders met with residents Wednesday night to talk about ways to ease the parking crunch.
Kimberly Jacobs just recently moved to Memphis.
“I got my first ticket last Friday and I paid it the very next day,” said Jones.
She was given a $21 lesson about downtown parking.
Parking plays a big part in how attractive downtown living and working can be.
“That was one of the first questions I asked when looking for apartments downtown. I’m like amenities, is parking included,” said Jones.
A sea of posters and pie charts paints the picture of Memphis' downtown parking situation.
A consultant working with the city says it's actually pretty good.
“There is certainly enough spaces downtown. There's a lot of spaces downtown. What we need to do now, in collaboration with the city and city agencies, is to make sure parking is where people need it and they have access to that parking,” said Ian Banks, Downtown Memphis Commission consultant.
There are currently over 70,000 public parking spaces in the downtown area. About 36 percent are available to the public all day. The rest are private garages and surface lots.
“Out at the forum or dinner, how can some of these private spaces be used if they're not being used by office workers,” said Banks.
Weldon Conrad says he isn’t as concerned with the number of parking spots downtown, but rather how much he has to pay to park.
“If I pay $100 to eat, then why should I have to pay another $25, $30 to park to go pay $100 to eat. That’s kind of ludicrous to me,” said Weldon Conrad, resident.
Metered parking in the entertainment district lasts until 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
However, experts say trends in parking show people are ditching their cars all together and opting for shared mobility such as scooters and bikes.
