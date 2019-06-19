Colossal Collards: Americus woman grows abnormally large crop

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - For more than 25 years, 83-year-old Meland Holt Hawkins has grown abnormally large collard greens from her Americus home.
Hawkins said she has grown them all her life, but they haven’t always been this big.
Ever since she and her husband moved into their Lamar Road home back in 1992, they have produced this unusually large crop.
Hawkins said there is no secret to share about her big collards.
“People be asking me, 'What do you do to grow all these collards?’ I said, ‘nothing but put them out in the good lord’s name,’" Hawkins said. “And he blessed me to have those collards.”
Hawkins said all she uses is 10-10 fertilizer and water.
Recently, Hawkins said her whole crop sold out in one week.
Hawkins said she will have more of her collard greens for sale by the end of October or the beginning of November.
