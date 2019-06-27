Grizzlies make offer to Delon Wright

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The scramble for NBA free agents officially starts this week and the Memphis Grizzlies make a move to keep one of their own.
As expected, the Grizzlies made a qualifying offer to point guard Delon Wright, reportedly at $3.65 million as a restricted free agent.
Wright was part of the 3 player haul Memphis got from Toronto in the Marc Gasol trade back in February. Wright averaged 12.2 points, 5.3 assists and more than a steal and a half per game.
He also produced the franchise’s first ever back-to-back triple doubles and had three total for the season.
The qualifying offer means the Grizzlies have the right to match any offer Wright gets on the free agent market.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.