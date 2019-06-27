Health dept. hosting back-to-school immunization clinics

Health dept. hosting back-to-school immunization clinics
Vaccine (SOURCE: KLTV)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | June 27, 2019 at 4:35 AM CDT - Updated June 27 at 4:35 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby county Health Department is hosting back-to-school immunization clinics ahead of the new school year.

The clinics are open for any children enrolling in child care, preschool, pre-K, kindergarten or anyone starting 7th grade.

Parents or guardians will need to bring their child's vaccination records and up-to-date insurance information.

You can go to any of the following clinics, open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted:

Hickory Hill Clinic

6590 Kirby Center Cove

(2nd and 4th Saturdays 9 am to 1 pm)

Millington Clinic

8225 Highway 51 N.

Southland Mall Clinic

1215 Southland Mall

(2nd and 4th Mondays 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm)

(2nd and 4th Saturdays 9 am to 1 pm)

Shelby Crossing Clinic

6170 Macon Road

Collierville Clinic

167 Washington

(Open Tuesdays and Thursdays. ONLY)

Cawthon Clinic

1000 Haynes

Immunization Clinic

814 Jefferson Avenue

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.