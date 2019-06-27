Health dept. hosting back-to-school immunization clinics

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby county Health Department is hosting back-to-school immunization clinics ahead of the new school year.
The clinics are open for any children enrolling in child care, preschool, pre-K, kindergarten or anyone starting 7th grade.
Parents or guardians will need to bring their child's vaccination records and up-to-date insurance information.
You can go to any of the following clinics, open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted:
Hickory Hill Clinic
6590 Kirby Center Cove
(2nd and 4th Saturdays 9 am to 1 pm)
Millington Clinic
8225 Highway 51 N.
Southland Mall Clinic
1215 Southland Mall
(2nd and 4th Mondays 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm)
(2nd and 4th Saturdays 9 am to 1 pm)
Shelby Crossing Clinic
6170 Macon Road
Collierville Clinic
167 Washington
(Open Tuesdays and Thursdays. ONLY)
Cawthon Clinic
1000 Haynes
Immunization Clinic
814 Jefferson Avenue
