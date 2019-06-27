Jaren Jackson visits with young aspiring WNBA players

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson, Jr. made a special appearance at the Grizzlies’ first-ever all girls summer basketball camp.
The camp was held Wednesday at Independent Presbyterian Church in East Memphis.
Jackson worked with girls ages 7 to 16 in an assortment of drills, as well as answering questions and signing autographs.
Jackson prides himself for this work with local youth, especially young girls. His mom is the director of operations for the WNBA Player's Association.
Jackson also hosted an all-girls symposium at FedExForum last year.
"I can't really put it into words," he said. "You just have to be thankful, and that you have the opportunity to change people's lives just by saying hello to them. That goes a long way, especially for a lot of these girls in here. They want to go high D-1 or play at the next level, so I'm just giving them that confidence."
The camp is designed to help fight stigmas and barriers that often come with girls' participation in sports.
