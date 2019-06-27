Justin Rose commits to WGC Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Get your scorecards ready, because another one of the world’s top 10 golfers is committed to playing in Memphis as part of the World Golf Championships FedEx St. Jude Invitational.
Justin Rose will come to the Bluff City ranked number 4 in the world He is the Defending FedExCup Champion.
Rose’s commitment means 5 of the world’s Top 10 players are already committed to the tournament.
This will be Rose’s first appearance in Memphis. Among those also committing today are Travelers Champion Chez Reavie, 2018 Players Championship winner Webb Simpson, and 2011 PGA Championship winner Keegan Bradley. All are in the world’s top 30.
The WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational runs July 24-28 at the TPC at Southwind.
