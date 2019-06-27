Man arrested in murder of 16-year-old in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A man was in custody Wednesday evening in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old earlier this year in Crittenden County.
According to a post on the West Memphis Police Department Twitter page, Terry Stewart was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and 13 counts of terroristic act in the death of Taylon Vail.
Vail was killed April 12 of this year and West Memphis police have investigated the case since then.
Family and friends gathered this past weekend to honor Vail and to seek justice in the case.
Stewart was arrested around 5:30 p.m. June 26 in the 600 block of South Avalon Street.
Stewart will be arraigned June 28 in West Memphis District Court on the charges.
