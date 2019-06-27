Man driving stolen car killed in South Memphis crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was killed Wednesday night, in a crash involving a stolen car.
Memphis Police received a suspicious vehicle call around 6: 21 p.m. in the 200 block of East McLemore.
Investigators say the vehicle involved was stolen from a woman in an armed robbery on June 25.
Suspects occupying the car, fled the scene and were spotted by officers traveling southbound on Third Street.
Police got behind the stolen vehicle and the driver ran a red light at South Third and South Parkway East, crashing into a tree.
Officers discovered three individuals occupied the vehicle and were able to pull out two.
One man was taken to Regional One in critical condition and one teen was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical.
The driver of the stolen vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation.
